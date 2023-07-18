Henderson High Income Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.58 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HHI opened at GBX 161.54 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,811.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.44. Henderson High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.25 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181 ($2.37).
