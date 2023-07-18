Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $434.40 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.