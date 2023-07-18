IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $551.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $554.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

