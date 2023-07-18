Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Immunovant Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,212 shares of company stock valued at $101,082 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 761.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

