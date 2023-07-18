Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Insulet worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 1.0 %

PODD stock opened at $287.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 248.62, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.