International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

