Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $525.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $485.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.85.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $490.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.91. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $492.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.