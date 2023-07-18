Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $485.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.85.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $490.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.91. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $492.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

