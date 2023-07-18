Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 311.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

