Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

