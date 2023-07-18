iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,472 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 411,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

