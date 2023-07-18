iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.