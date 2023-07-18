Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 372,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $175,907,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.69 and a 200-day moving average of $485.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.