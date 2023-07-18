Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 50,232 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.