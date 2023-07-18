Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $119.12 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

