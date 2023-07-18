Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

