Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,099.50.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG opened at $2,127.52 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,068.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,793.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

