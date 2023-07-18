Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,190,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

