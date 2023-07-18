Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

