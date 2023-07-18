Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,281 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $161.03 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

