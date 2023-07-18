Jefferies Financial Group Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $520.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.68. Netflix has a 52 week low of $188.40 and a 52 week high of $456.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

