Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.99 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $457.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average is $226.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

