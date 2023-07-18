Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.1 %

JLL opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

