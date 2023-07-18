Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.1 %
JLL opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
- The Turnaround in United Natural Foods is Ripening
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.