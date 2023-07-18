JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

