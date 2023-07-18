Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,295 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after acquiring an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

