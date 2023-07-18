KeyCorp Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 0.76. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in monday.com by 141.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.