Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the subject of several research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.