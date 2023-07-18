L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.