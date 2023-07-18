Lansing Street Advisors Has $111,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,511.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

DIS stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

