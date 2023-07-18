Lansing Street Advisors Sells 2,550 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

