Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LESL. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Leslie’s Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

