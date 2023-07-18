Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $81.00 at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 5.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

