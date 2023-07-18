Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $382.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.41. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

