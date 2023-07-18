Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance
Shares of LYT opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- The Turnaround in United Natural Foods is Ripening
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.