Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MMC opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.61 and a 12 month high of $189.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

