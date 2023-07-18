Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.05. The company has a market capitalization of $381.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

