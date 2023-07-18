Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

NYSE MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

