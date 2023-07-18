Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 730,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

MRK stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.