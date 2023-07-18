Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,220 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

