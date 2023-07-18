Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -581.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

