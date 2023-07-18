Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.