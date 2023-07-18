Needham & Company LLC Trims Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price to $136.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $207.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $147.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Masimo by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

