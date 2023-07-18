New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after buying an additional 1,173,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,884,000 after purchasing an additional 535,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

