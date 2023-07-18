New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 87.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after purchasing an additional 558,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 2.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.