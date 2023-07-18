New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

