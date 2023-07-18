Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys Shares of 4,695 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

