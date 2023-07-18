Northeast Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

