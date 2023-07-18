Northeast Investment Management Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

