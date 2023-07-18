Northeast Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,467,000 after buying an additional 1,767,489 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 167,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

