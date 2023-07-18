Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $188.40 and a one year high of $456.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.88 and its 200-day moving average is $356.68. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.