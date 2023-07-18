Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,116 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Copart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 157,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $224,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

